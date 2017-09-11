Video

All public workers deserve a pay rise and the government should not "cherry-pick" certain sectors for an increase, says the TUC.

General secretary Frances O'Grady says public sector workers have been "forced to work harder for less" and now it is time for the government to lift the 1% pay cap.

The prime minister needs to tell the Treasury to "get on" with giving all public servants a pay rise, she told the TUC's annual conference.