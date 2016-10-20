Director admits hero-worshipping Skinner

Dennis Skinner film director on Nature of the Beast
A film director has been given rare access to follow Dennis Skinner for two years to make a documentary.
Daniel Draper, who has made Nature of the Beast, told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn it was "fair criticism" for some who claimed he was guilty of hero-worshipping the Bolsover MP.
Studio guests Conservative MP Kwasi Kwarteng and Labour MP Anneliese Dodds also gave their thoughts on the long-serving, legendary Labour veteran.
