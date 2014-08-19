Issues with 'race-blind identification'
Young offenders from ethnic minority backgrounds will become "the next generation" of adult criminals unless the justice system is reformed, says MP David Lammy.
A review led by him found the system in England and Wales is biased and discriminates in its treatment of people from ethnic minority backgrounds.
Alison Saunders, director of public prosecutions, told the Today programme there are some issues with "race-blind identification" that need to be dealt with.
08 Sep 2017
- From the section UK Politics