Dominic Raab: UK should keep 'half an eye' on EU law

Video

The Justice Minister has denied changing a promise so that foreign lawyers will still arbitrate laws in the UK.

Dominic Raab has told the Today programme that because EU and UK law will diverge occasionally both sides will want to keep "half an eye" on those differences to manage it intelligently post-Brexit.

The government will outline in a Brexit policy paper that the UK will no longer be under the "direct jurisdiction" of the European Court of Justice once the UK leaves the EU.