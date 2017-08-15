Farage criticises post-Brexit temporary custom union plan

Video

The UK government's proposals for a temporary customs arrangement after Brexit are inadequate, says Nigel Farage.

The MEP and former UKIP leader told Radio 4's World at One the plans showed a sense of "dither and delay".

He told presenter Martha Kearney: "We didn't vote for transitional arrangements...a divorce bill or the free movement of people to continue, all of which under this plan, will be the case."