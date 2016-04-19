Video
David Davis: Brexit is going 'incredibly well'
The Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union tells the Today programme the Brexit process so far has gone "incredibly well". He said the lack of clarity over what the government plan is intentional, calling it "constructive ambiguity".
This comes after the UK suggested a temporary customs union with the EU after Brexit to help "facilitate the freest and most frictionless possible trade" - during which trade deals could be negotiated with other countries.
15 Aug 2017
