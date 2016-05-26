Australian High Commissioner: UK a 'bit gloomy' over Brexit
The Australian High Commissioner Alexander Downer has said the UK is too gloomy about Brexit. He told the Today programme it is important both the EU and the UK work to maintain free trade, saying outsiders are "anxious" it stays.
The Australians have some experience of wrenching changes to their international trading patterns after the UK joined the European Economic Community as it then was, and the Commonwealth countries had to re-organise their trade.
