Hammond: Brexit transition must end by 2022

Video

Chancellor Philip Hammond has said any "transitional deal" in the immediate period after Brexit must end by the time of the next general election.

"There will be a process between the date we leave the European Union and the date on which the new treaty-based arrangements... come into force," he told the Today programme.

"I think there's a broad consensus that this process has to be completed by the scheduled time of the next general election, which is in June 2022," he said.