'Flabbergasted' over immigration study delays

Video

The chair of the Home Affairs select committee has said she is "flabbergasted" that it has taken the government "13 months to ask these very basic questions" about EU migration.

The Home Office has asked the Migration Advisory Committee to study the "economic and social costs and benefits of EU migration to the UK economy".

Former Labour cabinet minister, Yvette Cooper, told the World at One it was "either incompetence or internal arguments" that has prevented a report being commissioned sooner.