Amber Rudd on immigration policy 'implementation phase'

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has moved to reassure business there will be no "cliff-edge" on immigration after March 2019.

Speaking on a visit to Scotland, she said there would be an "implementation phase" for new migration policy post-Brexit - earlier her immigration minister Brandon Lewis said freedom of movement would end in March 2019.

The government has commissioned the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to carry out a "detailed assessment" of the costs and benefits of EU migrants to provide what Ms Rudd called "a new informed, evidence-based EU migration policy".