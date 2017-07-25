Boris Johnson talks wildlife and obesity in New Zealand

Video

Boris Johnson jokes that the kereru, a species of pigeon native to New Zealand, could front an anti-obesity campaign after learning it eats so many berries that it is unable to fly and bursts.

The foreign secretary made the off-the-cuff remarks during a visit to the Zealandia eco-sanctuary near Wellington, on the final day of his trip to the country.

His guide, New Zealand conservation minister Maggie Barry, was clearly amused, suggesting it could be a way of weaning people off popcorn.

On his tour, Mr Johnson also encountered the takahe - which was declared extinct for 50 years before being rediscovered - and the New Zealand shag.