Brexit: Fox sets 2022 deadline for transition phase

Liam Fox says he is not particularly hung up on the length of any post-Brexit transition period, telling the BBC's Andrew Marr show he has been waiting over 40 years to leave the EU and a few extra months is merely "rounding up".

But the international trade secretary says he would not want this interim phase to "drag on" past the date of the next election, scheduled for 2022, and the UK must be able to do its own trade deals during this time.