Recess ideas from Pound, Millar, Watson, Hain and Mak
As the Commons and the Lords rise for summer recess on Thursday, MPs will have work to do in their constituencies, but most will probably be taking a holiday too.
Theresa May has been telling the Tories to go away and have a "proper break" while Jeremy Corbyn told Labour MPs they needed to help him mount a "summer election campaign" in 75 marginal seats.
Daily Politics reporter Emma Vardy asked a few politicians what they would getting up to.
20 Jul 2017
