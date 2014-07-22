What will MPs be doing over summer?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Recess ideas from Pound, Millar, Watson, Hain and Mak

As the Commons and the Lords rise for summer recess on Thursday, MPs will have work to do in their constituencies, but most will probably be taking a holiday too.

Theresa May has been telling the Tories to go away and have a "proper break" while Jeremy Corbyn told Labour MPs they needed to help him mount a "summer election campaign" in 75 marginal seats.

Daily Politics reporter Emma Vardy asked a few politicians what they would getting up to.

Follow the Daily Politics on twitter

Go to next video: Recess reading tips for political geeks