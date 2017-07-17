Farmer Simon Fairlie on meat and climate change

Video

Livestock contribute significantly towards global warming, generating 14.5% of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations.

The Land magazine editor Simon Fairlie, who runs a microdairy of Jersey cows in Dorset, says a way to tackle climate change and feeding the growing world population would be by taxing meat in supermarkets.

He presents his ideas in a Daily Politics soapbox film.

Follow the Daily Politics on twitter