Lord Adonis: Leaving the EU will 'impoverish millions'

Video

The chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, Lord Adonis, has said he stands by remarks he made in an interview, in which he said Brexit was as big a step for Britain as the decision to appease the Nazis in the 1930s.

Lord Adonis, who is a former Labour transport secretary, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that leaving the EU would have very serious economic consequences. He also said Labour would end up backing continued membership of single market.