Industry experts and some Tory MPs have urged the government not to give up the UK's membership of Europe's nuclear agency, Euratom, after Brexit.

Speaking on the BBC's Brexitcast podcast, the chairman of the UK Atomic Energy Authority, Roger Cashmore, says he hopes an "associate" membership can be arranged.

However, he predicts this will cost as much if not more than the UK is currently paying as an EU member.