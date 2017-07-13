In full: Theresa May interview with Emma Barnett

Video

Theresa May revealed she shed a "little tear" when she learned the result of the general election exit poll suggesting she would lose her majority.

"We didn't see that result coming," she told BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett.

Although the Conservatives started the election campaign more than 20 points ahead of Labour in the opinion polls, they lost most of that lead as well as 22 seats, wiping out the 17 seat majority Mrs May had inherited from predecessor David Cameron.