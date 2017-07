Video

Calls for the de-selection of MPs within the party are "unnecessary" and "a distraction" says Labour frontbench MP Tracy Brabin.

Speaking to The Westminster Hour, Ms Brabin wondered if the media were "stirring this in order to deliver factionalism", and suggested that anyone in her party calling for de-selections should "take the fight to the Tories; they are the enemy, not within."

