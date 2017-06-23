Brexit talks: What will happen to EU citizens?

Video

A year ago the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, and talks with the 27 other countries about the terms of exit are taking place in Brussels.

The Prime Minister Theresa May has proposed that about three million EU citizens living in the UK would be allowed to stay after Brexit, but governments in Europe say they still need more clarification.

Thomas Prouza, who was the Czech Europe Minister from 2014 until this March, told Radio 4's World at One that it was good negotiations had begun, but "we need to start with the details, because there were none in Theresa May's offer".