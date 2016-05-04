Video
Has reality become stranger than comedy?
Jeremy Corbyn appeared to relish being able to stand up in the House of Commons yesterday and say that Labour could offer strong and stable leadership in contrast to the "coalition of chaos" opposite.
When real life politics delivers those sorts of moments - where does that leave political comedy?
Armando Iannucci, creator of The Thick of It, gives the Today programme his top three time reality was stranger than comedy.
