Video
Ken Clarke: MPs should 'rise above' tribal arguments
Former Conservative Chancellor Ken Clarke has said the government would "restore confidence in politics" if they could show that the current parliament can "function in presenting a view in the national interest".
Mr Clarke told the Today programme the public are "very disillusioned with knockabout party politics" and that members of parliament could be "induced to rise above short term tribal arguments" in order to get a "consensus".
-
14 Jun 2017
- From the section UK Politics