Internet companies can't be 'all-knowing censor'
Former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has said the idea that internet companies should act as a censoring authority is "wholly unreal".
He said it is "the job of lawmakers and governments" to police illegal activity online.
When asked by Martha Kearney on Radio 4's World at One if he should have opposed cuts to police numbers under the coalition government, Mr Clegg said "we had to rescue the British economy".
06 Jun
