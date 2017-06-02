Video
Van share: Shadow health secretary fails prescription cost test
Labour's shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth has failed to correctly recall the cost of a prescription, in an interview with the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.
He also said he preferred the party's former leader, and ex-Prime Minister, Gordon Brown to its current leader, Jeremy Corbyn.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.
-
07 Jun
- From the section UK Politics