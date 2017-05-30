Election blind dates: Nigel Farage and Rachel Johnson

Video

What happens when two strong-minded individuals from opposite sides of the political debate sit down for dinner?

To find out, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has organised a series of election blind dates for the general election campaign.

Nigel Farage is a leading Brexit campaigner, while journalist Rachel Johnson strongly believes the UK should remain in the EU and recently joined the Lib Dems, despite her brother Boris Johnson being a key Leave campaigner.

They went into the meal without knowing who they would be meeting.

But did they get on?

