Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn have been strongly criticised for their absence during ITV's Leaders' Debate.

In the first TV debate of the general election campaign, the Lib Dems, Green Party, Plaid Cymru and SNP frequently clashed with UKIP's Paul Nuttall, at one point joining together to deride Vote Leave's '£350m a week for the NHS' pledge.