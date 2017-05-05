Video
'Straw draw' decides council election seat
A council seat is decided in an unusual way after two recounts failed to produce a winner.
At South Blyth, in Northumberland, the candidates drew straws after they received exactly the same number of votes.
The Lib Dem pulled the longer straw - denying the Tories overall control of the council.
