UKIP 'still leading agenda' despite seat losses

UKIP's local government spokesperson defends their loss of seats in local elections

UKIP's local government spokesperson has defended the party's loss of seats in the local elections. It has been the biggest casualty of the local elections so far - losing all the seats it is defending.

But Peter Reeve told the Today programme UKIP is still "leading the national agenda" and maintains that even with these losses they will still have 300 councillors and remain strong in local government.

Results will be coming throughout the morning.