Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn brushes off shadow home secretary Diane Abbott's muddle over the cost of the party's pledge to have 10,000 more police officers.

He said the pledge would cost £300m and said he was not embarrassed by Ms Abbott's earlier interview in which she got the figures wrong.