Reports of what Jean-Claude Juncker reportedly told the prime minister about Brexit at the weekend have been dismissed as “Brussels gossip” by Theresa May.

The prime minister told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg that she “did not recall” the phrase that “Brexit cannot be a success”.

And she added: “I was described by one of my colleagues as a ‘bloody difficult woman’, and I said at the time the next person to find that out would be Jean-Claude Juncker.”