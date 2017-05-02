Video

Home Secretary Amber Rudd says the UK will be more discreet in Brexit negotiations

The Home Secretary has said the UK will be more "discreet" in Brexit negotiations. Amber Rudd was reacting to the May-Juncker dinner "gossip". She told the Today programme it was not "surprising" as they knew negotiations would be difficult.

Theresa May dismissed as "Brussels gossip" an account of a dinner with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker last Wednesday, published in a German newspaper.