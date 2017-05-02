'Reversing capital gains tax' will pay for police

Video

Labour pledges to put 10,000 additional police on the streets if they win GE 2017

Labour is promising to put 10,000 additional police on the streets of England and Wales if they win the General Election.

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said it would be funded by reversing Conservative cuts to capital gains tax. Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott reiterated this pledge on the Today programme saying they though £2.7bn would be saved from this reverse.

When challenged by John Humphrys who said that money appeared to be already committed elsewhere she called that claim misleading.