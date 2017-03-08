Media player
Budget 2017: Chancellor hails 'robust growth'
The UK economy has continued to "confound the commentators with robust growth", Philip Hammond has said.
The chancellor was introducing his Budget to the Commons which, he said, would be the last to take place in the spring.
08 Mar 2017
