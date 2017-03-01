What is the definition of legal residence?
Lord Campbell: Legally resident 'means legally resident'

In response to a question from Tory Brexiteer Lord Forsyth about the lack of any definition of legal residence, Lib Dem peer Lord Campbell quotes the phrase "Brexit means Brexit" to make his point that EU residents need statutory guarantees, not verbal assurances.

