Texts that should never have been sent
Rogue political texts, emails and tweets that should not have ended up where they did.

A series of misdirected text messages may have left Conservatives on Surrey County Council red-faced after private messages about funding were read out in the Commons.

But they were not the first messages to caused a political upset. Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price looks at a few rogue texts, email and tweets that should not have ended up where they did.

