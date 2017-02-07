Who is in the PM's Number 10 team?
Since Theresa May's team moved into Downing Street last July, pretty much all of her predecessor's advisers were given their marching orders.
So who is in her new team?
As part of the Daily Politics series Westminster Village, reporter Mark Lobel takes a look inside that famous door.
For rights reasons, this film is not available outside the UK.
07 Feb
- From the section UK Politics