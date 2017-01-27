Video

Over the years British PMs have enjoyed warm relationships with US presidents.

Over the years British prime ministers have enjoyed warm relationships with US presidents, which have helped to shape world history and brought varying degrees of political fortune.

Daily Politics reporter Jenny Kumah looks at how well Theresa May will get along with President Trump, and recalls the personal chemistry between past leaders.

