Why do bells ring all round Westminster?
Looking at the division bell system which gives MPs eight minutes' warning before a vote in Parliament.

The division bell sounds throughout the parliamentary estate and beyond to neighbouring Westminster properties to give MPs eight minutes of warning before a vote in Parliament.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price takes to the streets to look at why this historical network of 384 bells is used to let politicians know a vote, or a division as it is known, is about to happen.

