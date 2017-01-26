Why do bells ring all round Westminster?
The division bell sounds throughout the parliamentary estate and beyond to neighbouring Westminster properties to give MPs eight minutes of warning before a vote in Parliament.
Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price takes to the streets to look at why this historical network of 384 bells is used to let politicians know a vote, or a division as it is known, is about to happen.
