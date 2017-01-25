Video

Jeremy Corbyn asks the prime minister about her priorities over workers' rights, public services and tax claims, adding that six million people earned less than the minimum wage.

Theresa May told him that a Labour government borrowing £500m "would destroy our economy and mean no funding for our public services".

