Video

Theresa May is asked to raise the "misogyny" of the US president when she meets him later this week.

Jeremy Corbyn calls on the prime minister to congratulate the 100,000 people who marched against Donald Trump last weekend.

Theresa May told him she was "not afraid to speak frankly" to a US president, and that she had a "special relationship that he would never have with the United States."

BBC coverage of PMQs in text, audio, video and images