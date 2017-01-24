Video

Will Theresa May will start a fire on EU red tape, or adopt some or all of its rules in a post-Brexit Britain?

Donald Trump has promised to "cut business regulation massively" in the US.

Many of those who campaigned for Britain to leave the EU say its red tape is costing the UK economy billions of pounds every year.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price looks at whether Theresa May will start a fire, or adopt EU rules in a post-Brexit Britain, when she spoke to the former British Chamber of Commerce boss John Longworth and Open Europe's Stephen Booth.

