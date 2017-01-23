Video

The Welsh First Minister says he is not re-fighting the EU referendum but asks how the UK will leave the EU.

He said there should be a "common sense" approach to immigration and freedom of movement, with access to the single market.

He was speaking to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn, and debating with Conservative MP Anne Marie Trevelyan and Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, after he and the Plaid Cymru leader published a plan for Brexit.