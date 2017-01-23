Video

Dr Julian Lewis says Sir Craig Oliver should issue a press release about about last year's Trident missile test failure.

David Cameron’s former director of communications was in a “state of great anger” after the chairman of the defence select committee claimed that spin doctors of the former PM were responsible for withholding information about last year's Trident missile test failure.

Dr Julian Lewis said Sir Craig Oliver had contacted him to say he had no knowledge of the failed test.

The Conservative MP said Sir Craig should issue a press release, and asked: "If he didn’t know, did the prime minister know? And if the prime minister knew, why didn’t he make the matter public and why didn’t he tell even his closest spin doctors?”

He was speaking to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn, and debating with Conservative MP Anne Marie Trevelyan and Labour MP Tulip Siddiq.

