Video

Neil Coyle says that "facts have not changed" and he will vote for the UK to stay in the EU, and will be one of 40 to 80 MPs to vote against triggering Article 50.

The Labour MP told Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil, and commentators Bonnie Greer and Kate Andrews, that his south London constituency voted strongly for Remain, and he would defy the overall UK result in last June's referendum.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on the government's appeal against the previous High Court decision that Parliament must vote on the decision to trigger Article 50 and Brexit negotiations.

