Voters in Surrey can reject or back a council move for extra money for social care.

Voters in Surrey will get to reject or back a council move for extra money for social care, with a referendum on a tax rise organised by their county council, which claims adult social care is in "crisis".

When Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil asked council leader David Lodge if the government had leant on him, the Conservative councillor said: "They can lean on me, but the reality is I am accountable to the people of Surrey and so is my group. We have to be honest."

