Video

The SNP's Joanna Cherry looks at future Scottish trade deals with the EU and UK.

The SNP's Joanna Cherry looks at future Scottish trade deals with the EU and UK, and the Scottish government's bid to remain in the single market.

The party's Westminster spokesperson on justice and home affairs traded statistics with Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil over Scotland's international and domestic trade.

And she said it would be a "kamikaze action" for a so-called harder border between England and Scotland.

UKIP MP Douglas Carswell joined in the debate as they looked the EU and Scottish independence referendums.