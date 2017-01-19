Video

Mainstream politicians have a pessimistic view which is bad news for society, says UKIP MP Douglas Carswell.

The UKIP MP reckons it is no longer about being left or right, but about up and down, and that living standards are up while income inequality and violent crime are lower.

In his film for the Daily Politics soapbox series, he says: "Cheer up, the world really is getting better."

