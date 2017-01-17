Video

The PM's speech was about an "extreme version of Brexit" says the Liberal Democrat leader.

Tim Farron claimed she was saying "politicians can have a bit of democracy at the end of this process, but the people can't."

And he told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn his party would vote against "anything that cuts the people out of this process".

