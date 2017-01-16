Video

MP Shailesh Vara says plans to move Parliament to nearby buildings should be dropped.

MPs and peers are being asked to move out of the Houses of Parliament for up to eight years for a £3.5 billion restoration to take place.

But up to 100 MPs from across the political parties are backing an alternative plan to allow them to remain in the Palace of Westminster while work is carried out around them.

In a film for the Daily Politics soapbox series, Conservative MP Shailesh Vara said there is enough room for them to stay while repairs are carried out: "I am suggesting work commences immediately while we remain on site."

