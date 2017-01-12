Video

Amber Rudd has been reported to police for comments in her Conservative conference speech.

An academic has reported Amber Rudd to the police for comments he claimed "discriminated against foreigners” by “keeping lists”.

Prof Joshua Silver, a physicist at Oxford University, complained to police - a service the home secretary oversees - for comments made in her speech to Conservative conference last October.

On the Daily Politics, he told Andrew Neil: “I didn’t actually see the speech but I’ve read the draft. And I’ve looked at all the feedback that there was to the speech. I’ve read the speech carefully and I’ve looked at all the feedback."

But former Tory leader Lord Howard said: “I think Mr Silver should be thoroughly ashamed of himself because what he’s doing is to bring a well-intentioned piece of legislation into disrepute."