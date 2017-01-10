Bus Pass Elvis leaves political building
An election candidate who has stood for the Bus Pass Elvis Party, the Elvis Defence League, the Militant Elvis Anti-Tesco Popular Front and the Militant Elvis Anti-HS2 party has fought his last election as a fringe candidate in funny clothes.
David Bishop, also known as Lord Biro, told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn about his past political campaigns - which started with the 1997 general election where he stood in Tatton - from bus services to banning builders' bums.
-
10 Jan
- From the section UK Politics