Video

David Bishop, also known as Lord Biro, is calling time on standing in elections.

An election candidate who has stood for the Bus Pass Elvis Party, the Elvis Defence League, the Militant Elvis Anti-Tesco Popular Front and the Militant Elvis Anti-HS2 party has fought his last election as a fringe candidate in funny clothes.

David Bishop, also known as Lord Biro, told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn about his past political campaigns - which started with the 1997 general election where he stood in Tatton - from bus services to banning builders' bums.

